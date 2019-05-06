KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country music icon George Strait is coming to Kansas City in a rare concert appearance.
The Country Music Hall of Famer returns to the Sprint Center for a “Strait to the Heartland” show on Jan. 25, 2020. Joining him will be special guest Asleep at the Wheel.
Following the completion of his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed limited engagements including 22 sold-out “Strait to Vegas” shows and a one-night-only show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 30.
Tickets start at $75 and go on sale to the general public on May 17 at 10 a.m. at SprintCenter.com.
Strait's recently released 27th album, "Honky Tonk Time Machine," skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
His 60 singles have hit hit the top of the charts during the span of his 30-year career.
Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
