KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to overwhelming demand, country music icon George Strait has added a second show to his special engagement at Sprint Center.
The second "Strait to the Heartland" show is slated for Jan. 26. along with special guest Asleep at the Wheel.
Tickets start at $75 and go on sale to the general public on May 31 at 10 a.m. at SprintCenter.com.
A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase by George Strait Fan Club members during a pre-sale period beginning at 10 a.m. on May 28.
"Hosting George Strait for two incredible nights at Sprint Center is amazing," said Brenda Tinnen, general manager and senior vice president. "The entire region will roll out the red carpet for King George and his fans as they come to Kansas City from all corners of the nation."
With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts during the span of his 30-year career, Strait is the undeniable "King of Country Music."
Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
