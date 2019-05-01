OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Gen Xers remember malls as a social scene and that’s part of the appeal for Gen Z, people born since 1996.
“If I’m hanging out with my girlfriends, they like to go to the mall,” 18-year-old Maggie Clay said.
“I get to meet new people, see all the scenery,” 16-year-old Jayona Shields said.
“This is a place where you can come once a week with your friends and hang out with all of you guys,” 17-year-old Kevin Pedreza said.
An industry study polling 1,000 13-19-year-olds found 95% had been to a shopping mall in the past three months. In those three months, they’d been there almost nine times on average.
“We’ve gone three times in the past week I’d say,” 13-year-old Rhiannon Sisson said.
The part that is appealing to this generation, the study said, is experience and embracing the smart phone. That’s what Wonder Wonder at Oak Park Mall is about. An entry fee gets you into 18 rooms, otherwise known as experiences. You could even call them art installations, but for most folks, they’re just creative backdrops for Instagram photos.
Forever 21 tapped in by offering 21% off to people who pose in their clothes and tag them.
Some Abercrombie stores are tapping into personalizing jeans on site.
But the main reason three-quarters of teens said they prefer the experience of physical stores to online, has to do with what they wear and getting it right.
“For like feeling the quality of the material you’re buying for clothes,” 18-year-old Taylor Dufield said.
“If I buy it online and I like the dress, but it doesn’t fit, then I have to wait another two weeks to get it in a size that does fit me,” 18-year-old Georgia Raaf said.
