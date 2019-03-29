Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf
(Credit: Geary County Sheriff's Office website)

GEARY COUNTY (KCTV) – The Geary County Sheriff was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday.

Anthony J. “Tony” Wolf, 44, was arrested just after 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 826 N. Franklin St. in Junction City.

Wolf was arrested for two new counts of felony theft.

The additional charges allege Wolf used county funds to purchase items that were then sold for personal profit or maintained for personal use.

On Friday morning, he appeared at a pre-trial conference regarding the charges he was previously arrested for on Oct. 18 of last year.

Wolf has been booked into the Geary County Jail.

According to the website for the sheriff's office, he was elected sheriff in 2012.

