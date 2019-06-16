PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (CNN) —American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.
The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.
The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.
A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.
CNN's Martijn Edelman contributed to this report.
