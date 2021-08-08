KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- More than 74,000 fans packed inside Arrowhead Stadium Saturday to see the country legend Garth Brooks perform, despite some concerns about the fast spreading COVID-19 Delta variant and the large mass gathering.
The Arrowhead parking lot looked a lot like it does for Kansas City Chiefs games, with fans tailgating early in the afternoon.
The concert was the largest since before the pandemic began. Ticket sales set a record for entertainment at Arrowhead for sales in one hour.
In the parking lot, there weren’t many masked faces. But Arrowhead required masks to enter the stadium, saying they were required to be worn in all indoor spaces at the venue.
The Kansas City Health Department provided people a chance to get upgraded, premium seats to hear their favorite Garth songs, but getting a free COVID-19 vaccination at one of three tented areas.
Ticket holders who got a shot, were placed into a drawing for three seat upgrades for themselves and a plus one, sponsored by the city.
“The opportunity they are giving to people to bring the [health department] truck and to give to notice that everybody needs to get vaccinated is phenomenal,” Nick Helm said.
Helm got the shot to hopefully prove to skeptical coworkers it’s nothing to be afraid of.
“I think maybe I just did it just because to show them that it’s not a bad thing. It’s going to help everybody out you know? I do my part you do your part and eventually hopefully we can get rid of this whole thing,” he said.
Joe Mount got it to prove the same to junior high age son, who plays sports.
“We have a 12 year old son that we’ve been telling he needs to get his Covid shot and he’s been fighting us with it. So we decided to go ahead and get it to prove to him that everything‘s going to be OK. So he can go get his tomorrow,” Mount said.
Mount said he and his wife had been wanting to get the vaccine for quite a while, but didn’t have the chance to. They said having it available at the concert was just convenient.
Mike Jenkins got it because he’ll be required to for an upcoming trip to Seattle for his sister’s wedding.
“Alaska Arlines said that if we do not have a vaccine card when we get off the plane, it’s 10 days quarantine. So flying in the day before, I can’t stay in a hotel for 10 days because I’ve got to walk my sister down the aisle,” he said.
Jenkins believes the population of anti-vaccine people is shrinking.
“At first I was like I’m not going to get that vaccine. I’m not going to do it. But down the road it’s like okay It makes life easier,” Jenkins said.
I think people are getting tired of the mask mandates and a lot more people are going to get vaccinated,” Helm said.
