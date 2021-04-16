KNASAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Garmin Marathon is back in 2021.
The marathon was one of several events in Kansas City canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, runners will be allowed to participate in person at a new course, which starts and ends at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
It begins at 7 a.m. on Oct. 16.
There will be a full and half marathon.
More information here.
