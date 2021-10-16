JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- It was an early morning start for Kansas City, as thousands of runners and walkers, from the KC metro and beyond, came for this special moment, the start of the Garmin Kansas City marathon.
A race that featured a new route, taking participants through some of the city’s most picturesque neighborhoods.
Participants had the option of doing a 5k, 10k, half marathon, or a full marathon.
“For 80 percent of this, this was the best run of my life and about twenty percent it definitely was not,” says participant Darin Shreves.
For first time marathon participant Shreves, this race in his hometown is one he’s been looking forward to, both mentally and physically preparing for, and today he proudly crossed that finish line.
“I set a goal of running under four hours, during my training I did not think I was going to make it today. I really tried hard, I pushed, and I did it and whether it’s beating COVID or doing whatever you want to, we can do it if we work together,” says Shreves.
Last year’s marathon got cancelled because if COVID, so it was very special for everyone, including Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas, who let’s just say somehow finished the race, with a shirt and tie, and not a single drop of sweat.
“Before I had a baby, I was pretty good at running. This year I just put on the jacket and decided to try and pretend but they did let me cross the finish line but nobody else was there,” says Mayor Lucas.
We’ll let him slide on this one, but all jokes aside, whether you participated or not, Mayor Lucas says having this race back is important, not only for the sake of having the race.
“We are excited to show that we are back, and we are ready. We’re working on the World Cup, we are working on the NFL draft in 2023, this is another effort by the sports commission in Kansas City to show that we are a city that can handle big events and handle them very well,” says Lucas.
Today's winner in the men's division was Nicholas Victor from Warrensburg and the top finisher among women was Piper Parres of Overland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.