GARDNER, KS (KCTV) --- Police in Gardner are looking for a man accused of battering a loss prevention officer at a local Walmart.
Police say the incident happened at Saturday.
The officer was attempting to stop the suspect from stealing items.
The suspect left the Walmart in a dark red or maroon mid-2000s Ford Escape.
Contact police at 913-856-7312 if you have more information.
