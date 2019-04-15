FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A local police department in the metro is urging parents to prepare for the unthinkable, their child going missing.
Thanks to the help of a new app called the FBI Child ID app, parents can store photos, and all the vital information police would need about their child in the scenario they go missing.
Parents enter information about their child like hair and eye color, height, weight, details about any distinguishing markings or characteristics the child has along with photos.
The idea is that as soon as you realize your child is gone, you can send the information to law enforcement. That way parents do not gather information quickly when their mind is scrambling during the emergency.
The Gardner Police Department is urging their community to download the app and enter the email childID@gardnerkansas.gov. That email can be into the bottom of the app and hit send if the unthinkable happens.
“You have a tendency to get tunnel vision when these types of things happen and that’s completely natural, we expect it,” said Sgt. Steve Benz. “That’s why support this application because it allows us to get this information from you without having to stop you from searching yourself.”
The FBI has some safety tips to ensure you don’t every have to use the app:
-Make sure your child knows his or her full name, address, and phone number.
-Teach kids about 911 and make sure they know how to use a phone.
-Never leave kids home alone, and if you do make sure they know not to answer the door or tell people they’re alone.
-Teach your kids which of your neighbors they can trust to go to for help.
The FBI encourages everyone to use the app no matter where you live.
Parents can download the app on iPhone or Android.
