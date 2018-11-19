GARDEN CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri police department that was cut down to one officer last week is now down to none.
A garden city council member confirms that Police Chief Tom Albers has been suspended without pay.
Last week, the city made the decision to lay off six officers, leaving only the chief. The mayor says the town is broke and can't afford the more than $200,000 it budgeted for police last year.
The Cass County Sheriff's Department will respond to calls in Garden City, but some people who live there worry about the longer response time.
