PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Park University’s Center for Global Peace Journalism will host a pair of events in the Kansas City area in late August featuring historian, journalist and peacebuilder Rajmohan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth.
On Monday, Aug. 26, Park University will present a program on “Gandhi: The First Peace Journalist.” The event will start at 7 p.m. in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University’s Parkville Campus.
The discussion will include: Rajmohan Gandhi; Abhijit Mazumdar, Ph.D., assistant professor of journalism at Park; and Kell Kearns and Cynthia Lukas, co-producers of the documentary “Gandhi’s Gift.”
The following evening (Tuesday, Aug. 27), Rajmohan Gandhi will present a symposium on “The Status of Peacebuilding Between India and Pakistan” starting at 7 p.m. in Hudson Auditorium on the campus of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS.
Admission to both events are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.