KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tradition over a hundred years in the making. From 1914 to 2018.
Local soccer fans came together Wednesday to honor the day British and German enemies put aside their differences in favor of some friendly competition.
In the foggy shadow of the World War 1 Memorial and Museum, teams braved the rain, the mud and the post-Christmas wind to play the other kind of football.
“We’re celebrating Truce Day, playing soccer,” said Soraiya Coffman, played in tournament.
KCTV5 caught up with Coffman minutes after her team finished a game.
“It’s cold and it’s wet and we’re having a really good time,” expressed Coffman.
“One of the things about soccer players is they’ll come out in any weather,” explained Matthew Naylor, World War 1 Memorial and Museum.
Teams from across the city played on the memorial’s south east lawn.
The three on three tournament memorializes a spontaneous truce during World War 1 when soldiers stopped being enemies and instead, celebrated the holiday with gifts and sports.
“When it got down to it, they were just young men. Really young men, 18-, 19-, 20-year old’s in a situation they didn’t want to be in,” said Naylor.
So why soccer? Naylor says it is the most appropriate way to remember the day.
“Go out in to No Man’s Land, exchanged some gifts, sang some carols and – the story goes – play some soccer,” expressed Naylor.
And with a growing soccer scene in Kansas City, Coffman expects this tradition to grow.
“It’s not only celebrating the World War 1 Memorial, but it’s also celebrating Kansas City and the soccer life and the community that it has here,” explained Coffman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.