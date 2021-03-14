KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Both the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will tip off their runs to the Final Four next Saturday.
The Jayhawks will play Eastern Washington at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will air on TBS. The game will be played at the Farmers Coliseum in Indiana.
Mizzou and Oklahoma will tip off at 6:25 p.m. that night at Lucas Oil Stadium. TNT will air the game.
