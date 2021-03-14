How to watch and get ready for NCAA March Madness

The Men's NCAA basketball tournament games will air on Turner Sports networks and CBS. You can stream the games on the NCAA's March Madness website as well. Signs on the side of Lucas Oil Stadium promote the NCAA March Madness tournament on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

 Jenna Watson/IndyStar/Imagn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Both the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will tip off their runs to the Final Four next Saturday. 

The Jayhawks will play Eastern Washington at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will air on TBS. The game will be played at the Farmers Coliseum in Indiana. 

Mizzou and Oklahoma will tip off at 6:25 p.m. that night at Lucas Oil Stadium. TNT will air the game. 

