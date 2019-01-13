KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- KCK police are investigating in the 1400 block of N. 38th Street after a man was reportedly stabbed and punched during a game of cards.
Police say the suspect, who is in custody, punched the victim twice in the face.
After the victim fought back, the suspect cut the victim in the head with a butcher knife.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
