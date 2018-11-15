KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A long-awaited state audit of Jackson County has begun.
The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Thursday that her audit of the county's finances and operations is under way, 10 months after County Executive Frank White sought Galloway's assistance in the midst of a budget dispute with a majority of county legislators.
Among other things, some legislators have questioned how money is spent and criticized White and his staff for allegedly authorizing dozens of professional service contracts without putting them out for competitive bid.
Galloway says the focus of the first of what will be multiple audits is the county's program to battle drug abuses and violent crime.
Jackson County taxpayers will pay for the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.