OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Fire Department is adding a new station on the grounds of a local high school, while reducing response times and creating a student fire program at that school.
The new fire station, expected to open in 2022, will be built on the campus of Blue Valley Southwest High School near West 179th Street and Quivira Road. Construction is set to begin in 2021, and the fire-science program for students is planned to begin in fall of 2020.
Fire officials said the new station will help fill a coverage gap in an area of south Overland Park where they are seeing more development and want to improve response times.
Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said the fire department used to get around 50 calls per year for that immediate area. But as the population has increased, the calls more than doubled to about 115 each year.
The department said new firefighters could come out of the high school itself eventually, as the school district has decided to start a new fire science program in conjunction with the building of the new station on school property. The developing program plans to utilize Overland Park firefighters as instructors give them a head-start on their fire service career.
"Training firefighters, EMTs and paramedics to really kind of what we do," Dehner said. "To be a part of that, to kind of recruit, attract occupational athletes right out of high school and put them on the payroll, that'd be something we'd be very interested in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.