WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- The remains of a U.S. Army chaplain killed in the Korean War have been identified and returned to Kansas for a proper burial.
Funeral arrangements for Father Emil Kapaun of Pilsen, Kansas will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Wichita.
Kapaun was a priest who served as a chaplain in both WWII and the Korean War. He was taken as a Prisoner of War in 1951 in Korea and later died in May of that year.
Last week, Kapaun's remains were returned to his hometown of Pilsen before making their way to Wichita for the funeral. His remains were unaccounted for up until March of this year.
