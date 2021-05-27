MERRIAM, KS. -- Federal funding could lower flood risks for dozens of businesses in downtown Merriam.
Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS 3rd District) submitted an appropriations request this week for $43 million to help build a levee system along Turkey Creek.
The city, along with the Army Corps of Engineers and other regulatory groups, have been studying the creek and its flood risks since it flooded in 1998.
Merriam approved a flood protection plan in 2015, but has lacked the necessary funding.
Davids' appropriations request states:
"The primary plan features are 3,380 feet of levee, up to approximately 6 feet in height, and 6,820 feet of floodwall up to approximately 6.5 feet in height. The removal of a significant portion of Downtown Merriam from the FEMA floodplain would allow for significant redevelopment of the properties in Downtown Merriam, which could significantly expand the number and types of permanent employment in this area."
Whitney Yadrich, a member of the Merriam City Council, said the flood risk for Merriam's downtown area has kept new businesses from moving into the district.
"This local economy is stifled because of this flood plain," she said. "We can't do it alone."
