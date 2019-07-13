LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) - A fugitive wanted in St. Louis for armed robbery was arrested on Friday in Liberty.
Chris Brown was one of 12 individuals indicted back in May for involvement in a 2018 violent crime spree victimizing passengers on the St. Louis MetroLink.
Investigators began to link a series of armed robberies together after a victim was shot and killed during a botched robbery attempt at the Grand MetroLink station in August of 2018.
Brown was charged in a January 2018 armed robbery on a MetroLink, where he was part of an armed group of men who surrounded a passenger, robbing him at gunpoint.
On Friday July 12, the U.S. Marshals tracked Brown to a motel in Liberty near I-35 and 152 Hwy.
It was reported that Brown was in the area throughout the week, armed with a handgun.
With assistance from the Liberty Police Department, at about 4 p.m. on Friday, Brown was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot after arriving back to the motel.
Brown was taken to Clay County Sheriff's Detention Center, awaiting transport back to St. Louis.
