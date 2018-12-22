CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Harrisonville Police Department worked to capture Jeremiah T. Denson on Friday.
He is a 28-year-old from Pleasant Hill.
Denson was taken into custody without incident near the intersection of Mechanic and Price Street in Harrisonville around 3:00 p.m.
Denson is a person of interest in numerous vehicle thefts around the area in the past weeks.
On Saturday, Denson was charged with stealing six vehicles between Dec. 11 and Dec. 21. He has also been charged with the burglary of a house in the 24000 block of E. 267th St. Harrisonville.
Denson was the subject of a large multi-jurisdictional manhunt on Dec. 16 west of Harrisonville. Cass County deputies chased Denson in a stolen vehicle on I-49 north of Harrisonville. Denson fled on foot in the area.
Law enforcement agencies from Peculiar, Harrisonville, Lee’s Summit, and Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area for several hours with two K9 teams and the assistance of Kansas City Police Department’s helicopter.
Denson has been charged with resisting arrest by fleeing in connection with that incident.
Denson’s bond on these charges was set at $50,000, 10 percent cash only.
He is being held in the Cass County jail on the following additional warrants from the area:
Cass County:
- Burglary, Property Damage, Stealing (bond $10,000, 10 percent cash only)
- Domestic Assault, Property Damage (bond $4,000, 10 percent cash only)
Jackson County:
- Failure to Appear (bond $2,500)
Pleasant Hill:
- Obstruction -- Failure to Appear (bond $200)
- Trespassing – Failure to Appear (bond $100)
