KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Right now, the need for blood donors in the Kansas City metro is in high and the frigid winter weather is only making things worse.
On Saturday, Jill Clements delivered an emotional “thank you” to the unknown donors who saved her life and emphasized to others that the time to help is now.
“Thank you so much,” she said. “I know my three boys thank you. My husband thanks you. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
“I was a recipient almost 10 years ago during the birth of my son,” said Clements, who is also a blood donor. “I received over 36 units and my life was saved by several blood donors.”
They were scary seconds that determined the fate of her life.
“I think about how difficult it had to be for my husband or my children knowing that it was a life or death situation,” she said.
According to the Community Blood Center, one in three people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime.
However, Mother Nature is now adding several hurdles and has been for weeks.
Senior Manager of Donor Recruitment Andrea Boepple said the need for donors is always there but that the weather has now made it a desperate time. She said they are “about 1,200 donations short based on canceled blood drives.”
“We’ve seen a larger impact due to weather this year than we have in the past,” she said. “The holidays are always a very difficult time for us since people get busy, but when you couple the holidays with severe weather, it really has a devastating impact.”
She said all seven centers are open seven days a week and that signing up can be done easily online.
It’s something Clements said she tries to do as often as she can. “I wanted to come and give back to help others,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.