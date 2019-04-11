KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, KCTV5 News learned that a man who died in a recent explosion was the owner of a local bar.
Lee Mecker’s friends provided pictures of him and said that he ran Buddies KC on Main Street in Midtown for more than 15 years.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blast and it has taken nearly a day to get through all the rubble. The fire department had to use some heavy machinery to push everything over and get to the foundation of the house.
Propane tanks, motorcycles, and fuel cans could be seen, but the fire department hasn’t said whether they played a role in the explosion.
They have been trying to get to the basement of the home to look for a possible cause. One of the challenges they have faced is sucking out all the water that flowed into the basement last night.
“We've knocked out a pretty good chunk so far,” Jimmy Walker said. “Once we've done that we'll take evidence back.”
Police have not officially identified the body they found as Mecker’s, but the bar owner's friends, neighbors, and employees told KCTV5 News that he died in Wednesday night’s explosion.
Today, some of them met at Buddies to see what they could do to help and to offer some support to one another.
"We have to do this for Lee, to show that we love him," said Eugene Wheelington. "All of us around here we will truly miss him."
They said Buddies is like “Cheers;” everyone knows each other. It's also an LGBTQ-friendly bar.
"It didn't matter what gender or race you were, we accepted you," said Jeff Dykes, an employee. "You were family."
On Thursday, it's wasn't as bright as it normally is.
"It's a black hole today," Melinda Hudgens said. "It's a very black hole in the community."
Hudgens works at another Kansas City bar, but was a close friend of Mecker's.
"He was a close friend and a part of our community," she said. "He was a very gracious man."
Some longtime patrons said that Mecker treated everyone who walked into the bar like a friend.
“One of the biggest hearts of anyone I know of,” Hudgens said. “The opportunities he gave people. When no one else would give people opportunities, he would.”
Mecker's friends said he was living in the house where the explosion happened while he was renovating it.
Buddies KC has established a memorial fund. They will also be holding a service for him sometime in the next few days.
They also said they want to make sure the bar reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.