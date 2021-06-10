Lee’s Summit (KCTV5) - A memorial continues to grow at the intersection of 3rd Street and Bridlewood Drive in Lee’s Summit.
Tuesday night 18-year-old Keaghan McDaniel died in a crash at that intersection.
Friends, family, and teachers in the school district gathered Thursday at Lee’s Summit West High School to mourn together with a balloon release on the baseball field where McDaniel played.
“He’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met,” said Mike McKnight.
McKnight sat under a tree along 3rd Street with a few friends this afternoon, including Natalee Still.
“You didn’t have to know him and he would smile at you,” said Still.
Friends say McDaniel’s smile and energy was contagious. It’s a quality they will miss.
“He was a super happy kid, always smiling, always laughing. He just enjoyed life,” McKnight said. “Even when things weren’t going so great, he found a way to make it better for himself.”
McKnight and others who gathered by the memorial today said they’re taking the advice they think McDaniel would give them at a time like this.
“Keep on enjoying life because I think that’s what he would want us to do,” McKnight said. “I think that’s what he’s doing right now looking over us. He’s smiling and enjoying his time up there.”
Friends who thought they had more time with McDaniel are working through their own feelings.
“It warms my heart seeing everything,” said Still while looking at the 3rd Street memorial. “it’s also mixed emotions because I feel numb some of the time but then I feel very upset. I run out of tears other times.”
Family friends are raising money for McDaniel’s mother through a GoFundMe. Still said she plans to work with the school to create a memorial for McDaniel.
As of Thursday afternoon Lee’s Summit Police did not have an update on the condition of the other driver or their investigation.
