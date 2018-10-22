KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friends and family of a Shawnee Mission South senior are remembering the teen after his tragic death in a crash on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium late Sunday afternoon.
In a letter sent out Monday morning, the Shawnee Mission School District confirmed that 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna was in the car with his father and older sister when their vehicle was struck from behind by a police van driven by an off-duty officer.
A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said Monday that Rajanna was in a slow-moving traffic lane lining up to turn into Arrowhead Stadium.
Rajanna’s vehicle was pushed into another vehicle, which in turn hit a third car. These two vehicles were also heading to the game.
The crash traffic on I-435 near Eastwood Trafficway and Stadium Drive Sunday evening. Those lanes were shut down for hours again Monday while investigators were back on scene recreating the crash.
According to the KCPD, impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the crash, but the department has not yet determined the official cause.
Officials said officers are often on-call and keep work vehicles while off-duty so they can respond quickly if needed.
At Shawnee Mission South, Rajanna was being remembered as a member of the football team and as a good friend who loved cars.
The school brought in a crisis response team Monday to speak with grieving students.
Rajanna’s sister and father were sent to an area hospital with serious injuries following the incident.
Department officials said the officer involved in the crash, who has not yet been identified, will be off for a couple of days while he recovers.
