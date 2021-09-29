JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Friends of a woman who was killed near Truman Road and Stark Avenue are hoping someone with information about the driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash will come forward.
Ocalla Snyder’s friends say everyone called her Callie, and that the 37-year-old mother is greatly missed by her family and large number of friends.
“Callie was a wildfire of a person,” one friend said. “We became fast friends. She left a legacy everywhere she went. Everybody knew Callie.”
Callie was a mother, sister, artist, and welder.
“She just loved you for who you were,” friend Melanie Walker said.
Taylor Harrelson says on September 16th around 12:30AM she and Callie stopped their motorcycles to take a picture near Truman Road and Stark Avenue. A driver hit Callie in the road and took off. Callie did not survive.
“They didn’t even stop,” Harrelson said. “I feel it’s our duty to get justice for Callie.”
Friends are now trying to comfort her family as they grieve including her two sons.
“She was a mom who loved her boys, and she would have done anything for them,” friend Dorinda Chamberlin said.
“She was a hard worker. She cared. She loved with everything that she had,” friend Jessica Williams said. “She was artistic. Creative and free. She was amazing.”
“I just want somebody to come forward with any information,” Walker said.
Family and friends are holding a Celebration of Life to share memories this Sunday from noon to 4:00PM. They set up a GoFundMe account to try to help with funeral costs as well as donations for her two sons.
Donations for her son Richard Charles June Snyder can be made at Bank of the West in Lee's Summit. Donations for her son Ethan Charles Rash can be made at Kaw Valley State Bank in Eudora KS.
If anyone has any information pertaining to Callie's accident, contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
