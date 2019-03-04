OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It was Friday around lunchtime when Overland Park police said a horrific crash at 69 and College Boulevard took the life of a 21-year-old young man.
Monday, the man police said is responsible for his death went before a judge.
Daisy Graves lives in Arizona but Monday, her heart is in Kansas City with the family of 21-year-old Jesse Kalal.
"His mom texted me and told me what happened while I was at work," Daisy Graves, victim's friend, said.
Graves got word about her dear friend not long after it happened.
Overland Park police say Kalal was headed east on College Boulevard, when 36-year-old Eric Segovia lost control of the car he was driving on 69 highway and went airborne and landed on top of Kalal's vehicle.
The 21-year-old was killed instantly.
Overland Park police say Segovia bailed after the crash and was captured on the trail just behind the Doubletree Hotel a short time later.
Segovia was charged in Johnson County Court Monday with multiple charges including second-degree murder, possession of drugs and leaving the scene of a crash.
He apologized to the family in court saying, "from the core of my being I'm sorry."
But Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe says these kinds of cases are some of the most difficult.
"Those are some of the toughest conversations we have with victims’ families, the situations where they're just wrong place at the wrong time. They try to make sense of it and it's difficult," Howe voiced.
Monday night, Graves said she's just devastated over the loss of her friend who loved life.
"He especially loved rock climbing and hockey, he loved watching the Blues hockey games with his dad," Graves, said.
She says she'll never forget Kalal's kindness over the years or his family that raised him to be that way.
Segovia is being held Monday night on $750,000 bond.
He's due back in court on March 14.
