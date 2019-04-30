TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- 23-year-old Dwane Simmons’ family sat in the front row of Memorial Union, holding candles that his football coach said reminded him of Simmons.
“They look small, skinny but man those things are powerful,” Craig Schurig, who is the Football Coach, said.
5 foot, 9 inches, 170 pounds, playing defense, he came back from not one, but two ACL injuries.
“He might have been down but he was not going to stay down,“ Pastor T.D. Hicks said.
A teammate said, “I always wanted to be more like him.”
“When I look at Dwane, I see myself,” Alvin Houston, who is a teammate, said.
Pastor T.D. Hicks told the 300 some crowding the room to honor Simmons by keeping on, but also by speaking up.
“If you were at the party and you know something, say something. Don’t sit back and tell the police they are not doing their job if you got your mouth shut. Shame one you! (Amen),” Pastor T.D. Hicks said.
When the sky cleared, the tribute moved to the field. For his teammates, the turf was essential to healing.
“He had a love about him. He has a love of life. One thing he loved about being on a college [campus] was this energy that’s standing right here,” Schurig said.
Simmons was someone who knew a lot of people, both on the field and off, on campus and off. He was just social that way. So many will be impacted by this loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.