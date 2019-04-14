OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The loss of 14-year-old Alex Rumple is the second shock in just a few short days for family and friends brought together Sunday night, in grief.
Tons of people gathered together for Alex Rumple and her family, the 14-year-old was hit by a speeding car Friday after school.
“We saw a huge line of cars going down Switzer. We wondered what happened,” Adam Koehler, who is friends with Alex Rumple, continued. “I heard it was Alex and I needed to know.”
Koehler walked to the corner of Switzer.
“We saw police. We saw the demolished stop light,” Koehler said.
But he didn’t see his friend. She was already at the hospital.
Rumple died Sunday morning and memories of her left behind, flowers and wreckage tangled together.
“She’s outgoingly joyous. Friendly to everyone good and bad,” Koehler continued. “Everyone always wants to be near her, be with her.”
Rumple is an eighth grader at Oxford Middle School. Two teachers surrounded by the students read from the book The Outsiders. Rumple had been reading that book this year.
“How beautiful things can always, always go away at some point. And that’s true of Alex,” Koehler said. “I can’t imagine not seeing her.”
