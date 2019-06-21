FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The KC metro saw water and wind on Friday morning, which is bad news for trees and the cars and homes they hit.
It doesn’t really matter whose tree it was by the time it falls on your stuff.
As the water came up across the metro, trees came down.
Brittni Sayers had one come down on her Jeep.
Fortunately she was equipped to handle it, because she’d seen this once before.
“I got this Jeep because a tree fell on my Ford Escape in July 2017,” she said. “It’s just happening all over again.”
It was her neighbor’s tree, but on the insurance front it’s going to be her claim.
KCTV5 News talked with the communications representative with the Kansas Insurance Department.
He said that whether the tree is on your car or your house, what’s going to matter most isn’t where it came from but where it landed.
“Unless you can prove negligence, it’s highly likely that the owner who had the tree that fell on your property would not be responsible,” he said.
Proving negligence is not at all easy.
“If a tree fell on your car too, I’m with you,” Sayers said.
Of course, when the damage is costly -- like on a house -- your insurance company might try to fight it out with the other person’s insurance. However, don’t bank on that working out.
So, be sure your policy covers what you need. That expert said policies are complicated to read, so if you have any questions about what is and is not covered, now’s a good time to check in with your agent while someone else’s misfortune makes it top of mind.
