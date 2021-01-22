KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Below are Friday night's winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot:
Friday night's Mega Millions numbers
- Nick Sloan
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
The place to see the AFC Championship game is right here on KCTV5. The Chiefs and the Bills kickoff at 5:40 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Kansas City woman tracked down brother's suspected killer, then murdered him
- One dead following highway crash in Overland Park
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ruled out for rest of the game
- Congresswoman Greene files articles of impeachment against President Biden
- Reid: Mahomes is 'doing great right now.' Here's the 5-step protocol Mahomes must pass to play next week
- T-Bones to be known as Kansas City Monarchs following Negro Leagues partnership
- Woman charged with murder following fatal shooting
- Trump talked out of pardoning kids and Republican lawmakers
- Police search for suspect after 'several rounds' fired at Independence police officer
- Man kills himself after breaking into home and holding child hostage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.