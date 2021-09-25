KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a shooting late Friday night in Kansas City.
Police responded to the 9500 block of James A Reed Road just after 10:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a male with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
KCPD is now investigating this as a homicide. They have not released any names or suspects involved with this case.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
