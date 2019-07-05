KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What happens when you combine good beer, horror movies and a dive bar? You get one of Kansas City’s oldest breweries: Big Rip Brewing Company.
Located just north of the river on E. 9th Avenue in North Kansas City, you’ll immediately notice a couple of things that are a little different.
First, Big Rip’s head brewer, Bri Burrows, is the only woman to hold that job title in the KC metro.
The second and most obvious difference you’ll notice is the theme that permeates the brewery and taproom.
"I love that there's a theme here," Burrows said. "We always have a horror movie playing on one of the TVs. Usually it's a B-rated, awful horror movie."
So, if you’re into sci-fi, horror movies or maybe the zombie apocalypse, this is your brewery. Even the names of their drinks are an ode to the horror genre. For example, instead of an Arnold Palmer, Big Rip serves an Arnold “Dahmer”.
Working in what has typically been a male-dominated industry didn't scare Burrows. In fact, there are very few women in the metro who do what she does.
She credits her family's love affair with beer as being what drew her into the brewery game. "My older brother started brewing at home and then my dad started brewing at home and then I started brewing at home," she said.
Burrows started as a bartender at Big Rip and fell in love with the brewery. She soon began pestering the owner to do more. "I immediately told Josh I want to work," she said. "I was like, 'I'll intern back there and not get paid. I want you to teach me daily how to do everything in the brewery.'"
She said first-time visitors will also notice the vibe at Big Rip. “We kind of go for a dive bar, but we’re a very family friendly neighborhood bar," she said. "You don't have to get dressed up. You can wear whatever you want. You can walk in off the street. You're good."
As for the beer she brews, her current favorite is a milkshake IPA called "We are the Weirdos, Mister."
"That's a line from the movie The Craft, when she gets off the bus the driver says, 'Watch out for the weirdos,'" Burrows explained. "She's like, 'We are the weirdos, mister."
If you’re wondering what “Weirdos” tastes like, Burrows said: "When you taste it, you should get a little hint of blueberry and vanilla with a lemon finish.”
The Big Rip Brewing Company just celebrated its 6th year in business making it one of the oldest and more established breweries in the metro.
It’s yet another example that there has been an explosion of breweries opening in KC in just the last few years.
