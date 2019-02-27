FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Kansas City until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Freezing drizzle is causing problems for the bulk of the Kansas City area. Rush hour is expected to be incredibly difficult.
Northbound Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, MO, and northbound Interstate 49 just south of Grandview are closed due to multiple accidents.
On the Kansas side, northbound Interstate 35 is down to one lane due to a semi-truck crash and fuel spill.
Dozens of school districts across the metro have closed due to roads being ice-covered, making it difficult for buses to travel. Click here for the latest list.
Temperatures are starting out in the 20s and expected all day long. However, even with rising temperatures drivers are reminded to be safe and cautious with travel today.
A colder push of air arrives heading into the weekend as well with additional chances for snow both Saturday and Sunday.
