KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Needles, shards of glass and metal have all been found in children’s candy before.
To keep your kids safe, a local urgent care is willing to X-ray your child’s candy this Halloween.
“We’ve put some candy here individually, marked with an 'X' there in the center, has been tainted with a piece of paperclip," said Ashley Dillon, area lead for Urgency Room.
Showing how it works, Dillon put a metal object in a piece of candy and then took an X-ray.
“There are five pieces that are metal free, safe to eat, then we have that sixth piece with the paperclip placed in it that you can see. Don’t feed that to your child," Dillon said as she explains the results.
It’s rare, but parents across the nation have found sharp objects, even a razor blade, in their child’s candy before.
This is just a fun way to make sure it’s safe, and it’s free.
"It’s definitely piece of mind. That way they know that their kids are eating candy that’s safe," Dillon said.
You can also take steps at home. First, don’t let your kids eat any candy until you get home. Then, check over it, and throw out handmade candy or brands you don’t recognize. And, you can always just stick to trick-or-treating at neighbors’ you know.
All Urgency Room locations are offering free candy X-rays until 8 p.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
