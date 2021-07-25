KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is working on some creative ways to convince young people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The ideas include vaccine opportunities at hip-hop and country concerts, free tickets to events, and more outreach targeting TikTok and other social media.
“We realized that we need to reach out to more populations and for me it’s ‘how can we get people, particularly young people?” So we're reaching out to concert promoters, other things that are happening in Kansas City, from Garth Brooks to Gucci Mane,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Free concert tickets or vaccination events at big events are a few ways the city is looking to reach the younger unvaccinated population.
Right now, Kansas City’s vaccination rate is dragging behind the statewide totals for Kansas and Missouri. The mayor says it’s imperative to bring that vaccinated percentage up to avoid any additional mandates.
“If we can get people vaccinated that means fewer people will be in the hospital. That means that we don't have to go back to mandates, all the orders that many in this region don't like, but that we may need if things get more dangerous,” he said.
Kansas City is far away from that magic 70 percent vaccination rate that experts believe would bring about herd immunity.
Lucas believes a huge portion of the unvaccinated population isn’t necessarily anti-vaccine, but they simply haven’t made it a priority.
“I think the other point is for people to see it's not that hard to do. There are opportunities all around the community, and I continue to believe there is a big chunk of people in Kansas City in Missouri and Kansas who aren't anti-vaccine. They just haven't taken up the opportunity yet for any number of reasons,” he said.
So could incentives like concert tickets convince those people? College student Lauren Butler believes it’s worth a shot.
"I think it could work for some people," she said. "I think there may be some people who just haven’t gotten around to getting it yet or whatever. I think it could work for them. But again, like my dad said, there are people that I don’t think anything will change their mind."
Some teens KCTV5 talked to Saturday said a concert ticket would not convince them to get the shot.
“I personally don’t think it’s necessary. And I feel like people are making too big a deal about of it,” one teen said. “It hasn’t affected me.”
“The reason I’m not getting the vaccine is just because I’ve heard that it like makes you feel sick for a few weeks. And I feel like, I don’t know, that would kind of interfere with a lot of stuff,” said another.
The State of Missouri has its own incentives; a $10,000 lottery for those who get the first shot. Ohio has a million dollar incentive.
Some Kansas Citians believe those big incentives are a good idea.
“If you have a $1 million lottery, you’re saving more money than you would spend because an ICU bill on one of these people getting sick is going to be at least $100,000 easy. So, you look at hundreds of people that are going to be experiencing this, and $1 million is actually the smart thing to do. These are smart incentives,” Robert Kissler said.
Lucas says Kansas City isn’t looking to offer an incentive that expensive.
“But I figure some tickets to top performers that always sell out here in Kansas City are going to be a good step,” he said.
The city has yet to announce any partnerships or ticket incentives, but Lucas tweeted Sunday night “vaccines coming to the Gucci Mane concert, etc. Stay tuned.”
