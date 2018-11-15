KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Free Hot Soup organization has posted its response online to a letter from the Kansas City Health Department.
This comes after the health department poured bleach on food because the group didn't have the proper permit to feed it to the homeless.
In the letter posted online by Free Hot Soup, the health department says:
The KCMO Health Department believes everyone, including those experiencing homelessness deserve the reassurance of food safety practices, which is why we have partnered with 43 groups and organizations to obtain permits.
This is not about money. The department offers free permit fees, free training, and free food handler cards for charitable groups.
However Free Hot Soup claims they are not a charitable group but instead just a gathering of friends from Facebook who came together to have a picnic.
They claim the department infringed on their freedom of association.
