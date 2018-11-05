FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Veterans are being offered free tickets to Tumbleweed 2019, a country experience and concert featuring Alabama.
“We are humbled to offer all veterans free tickets to Tumbleweed. How could we celebrate great country music without them? After all they’ve done for us, we’d love to give back to them," said Doug Bordegon, president of Borda Productions.
In addition to veterans, all active duty military, police, fire, EMS and 911 call center operators can receive free admittance by filling out the form here until Nov. 12 in recognition of their service and in honor of Veterans Day.
Veterans must register at the website during the registration period to be admitted free.
Tumbleweed is a music festival that focuses on the fan experience – country activities and music.
When guests arrive, horse-drawn carriages take them from parking to the venue.
Aside from music, there will also be camping, archery, zip line, rock wall, canoe trips, fishing, helicopter rides, hot air balloon rides.
The event experience and concert is held in La Cygne, KS May 30 to June 1.
