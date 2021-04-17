Fred Arbanas

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs player and Jackson County Legislator Fred Arbanas has died.

The Jackson County Democratic Party announced his death on Saturday.

"We are sad to learn about the passing of longtime Jackson County Legislator and advocate Fred Arbanas," the party said in a tweet. "His contributions to the county are too long to list here. He was a great man who will be dearly missed."

Arbanas was named a member of the AFL's All-Time Team was a five-time member of the AFL All-Star Team.

He finished his career with 198 receptions, 3,101 yards and 34 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 1970.

He became a member of the Jackson County Legislature in 1973 and would later serve as the Chairman of it.

The Longview Lake Golf Course was renamed after Arbanas.

