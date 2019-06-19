Fourth of July fireworks: What's allowed in your city

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As the Fourth of July approaches, many are unaware of the regulations their city has in place in regards to fireworks.
In many cities, it is illegal to shoot fireworks and can cost people a fine between $50 and $2,500 if caught. In some cities, jail time is also an option.
Jason Rhodes with the Overland Park Fire Department says it is best to let the professionals handle the show.
"They're probably going to afford and put on a better show than you can put on at home and then you don't have that liability, that possibility of causing a fire or injuring someone or ending up in court with a fine," Rhodes said.
Americans spend more than $1 billion on fireworks each year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. By weight, that makes for roughly 268-million pounds of fireworks.
Here is a list of area city regulations for fireworks.
KCMO: Fireworks completely prohibited.
KCK: Fireworks allowed July 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Overland Park: Illegal to purchase, possess or discharge any fireworks. Following types of fireworks are prohibited: Sparklers, snakes, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, snappers, toy pistols or canes with caps.
Olathe: The sale, use or possession of fireworks is illegal.
Shawnee: All fireworks including sky lanterns are prohibited except for snakes and caps.
Prairie Village: All fireworks are prohibited within the City limits. http://pvkansas.com/Home/Components/News/News/699/601?arch=1&npage=12
Merriam: The sale, shooting or possession of any type of firework is prohibited.
De Soto: Allowed July 2-4 fom 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. and extended till midnight on the 4th. Bottle rockets are prohibited. May not ignite fireworks within 1,000 feet of any medical building, home for the aged, City public building, or school building containing classrooms, into, under, on, or from a car or vehicle, whether it is moving or standing still or within 150 feet of any retail stand, premises, or facility where fireworks are stored, or within 150 feet of any gasoline pump or building in which gasoline or volatile liquids are sold in quantities in excess of one gallon. No person shall throw or place any fireworks in any assembly or gathering of persons. No person shall throw, place, ignite, or discharge any fireworks on any public property, including, but not limited to, parks, sidewalks, streets, alleys or cemetery. No person shall ignite or discharge any fireworks in any building.
Bonner Springs: Allows fireworks only on July 3rd and 4th between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Regulations: Fireworks shall not be ignited or discharged within 1,000 feet of any hospital, sanitarium or infirmary. No person shall ignite or discharge any fireworks into, under or on a car or vehicle, whether moving or standing still. Fireworks shall not be discharged within one hundred (100) feet of any retail stand or facility where fireworks are stored. Cannot throw or place fireworks in the middle of a gathering of people. Cannot throw, place or ignite/discharge any fireworks on the sidewalks, streets, alleys or any public property, including parks or public parking lots. http://www.bonnersprings.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=533
Roeland Park: Limited types of fireworks are allowed on July 3 and 4 between 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Limited types include: basic firecrackers, sparklers, snakes and snaps. No bottle rockets or fireworks that shoot into the air. http://www.roelandpark.net/wordpress/happy-independence-day-enjoy-public-fireworks-display-bishop-miege-high-school-saturday/
Mission: Fireworks are prohibited
Lawrence: Possession, sale, and handling of fireworks have been prohibited. Permitted items: Party poppers, snappers, snakes/glow worms, sparklers, toy caps and toy smoke devices. https://lawrenceks.org/fireworks/
Leavenworth: Fireworks, except for smoke balls, snakes, champagne bottle poppers and toy paper caps, are illegal. http://www.lvks.org/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item;id=4075
Leawood: Fireworks are not allowed.
Lenexa: Fireworks are illegal except for smoke bombs, sparklers, snappers and snakes. https://www.lenexa.com/news/what_s_new/be_smart__safe_while_using_fireworks_in_lenexa/
Grandview: Illegal to set fireworks off.
Belton: From June 28-Jul 4 fireworks may be used during hours of 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. No fireworks before noon Sunday and are permitted till midnight on the fourth. No fireworks may be discharged on public property including streets or parks. Fireworks may not be discharged from a moving vehicle of any type. The possession, sale, and/or use of bottle rockets, sky rockets and Roman candles is prohibited. http://www.belton.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=762
Raymore: Allowed from July 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Sunday no fireworks before noon and are permitted till midnight on the fourth. Not allowed to shoot fireworks in public streets, sidewalks or parks, unless City Council granted approval. Bottle rocks, roman candles and sky laterns are not allowed at all. https://www.facebook.com/CityOfRaymoreMO/photos/a.10151848492110007.856975.359933340006/10158816350760007/?type=3&theater
Raytown: May shoot fireworks from 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. on the Jul 4. If you are under 16 you must be accompanied by an adult. You cannot use any rockets on a stick, missiles with fins or rudders, or Roman Candles. You must have a permit issued by the Raytown Fire Department. These permits are available from all of the firework stands inside Raytown. If you purchase your fireworks from someone outside of Raytown you can pick up a permit from either of the Raytown Fire Stations on Raytown Road or there is a copy on their blog (raytownfire.blogspot.com) and Facebook page that you can print out. https://www.facebook.com/RaytownPolice/
Lee’s Summit: July 2-3 between 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. and July 4 between 10 a.m.- midnight. A permit is required for each household discharging fireworks and is free of charge. They can be found at City hall, any of the authorized fireworks tents or downloaded at cityofls.net. Fireworks that are not allowed: any rockets on a stick, missiles with fins or rudders, Roman Candles, sky lanterns and parachutes that suspend illuminated materials https://www.facebook.com/LSPolice/photos/a.253726987997750.53075.248715201832262/1395031403867297/?type=3&theater
Blue Springs: Permitted July 1-3 from 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. and July 4 10 a.m.-midnight. Not allowed: bottle rockets, rockets of all types and sizes as well as any fireworks with an aerial trajectory with a cylinder or cartridge holding a propellant charge that is not intended to be completely consumed before landing. http://www.bluespringsgov.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=711
Independence: Citizens are allowed to possess, store, handle and use fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 5, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. However, bottle rockets, sparkler bombs, sky lanterns, or fireworks that have been altered or combined are not allowed. Individuals under the age of 16 may not possess or discharge fireworks without the supervision of a parent or guardian. http://www.ci.independence.mo.us/PressReleases/Article/4935
Parkville: July 1-5 fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m., on the 4th you may go until midnight. No bottle rockets or other fireworks that go up in the air.
Liberty: The discharge of non-aerial fireworks is allowed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., July 3 through July 4. The discharge of aerial fireworks is allowed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. July 3 through July 4, on single-family residence tracts three (3) acres or larger. https://library.municode.com/mo/liberty/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIITHCO_CH22OFIS_S22-20SAISPREX
Riverside: Fireworks allowed: June 26 - July 2, July 5th 10am till 10pm - July 3rd & 4th 10am till midnight. Prohibited on city property including city parks. Fireworks may not be used within 600 feet of churches, schools, public libraries or daycares; within 300 feet of a structure where fireworks are stored or offered for sale; within 300 feet of gasoline pumps, propane tanks, flammable liquids or solids or a structure marked with flammable or water reactive. Bottle rockets are prohibited. http://www.riversidemo.com/development/page/fireworks-safety
Gladstone: Fireworks are prohibited except for toy pistols, toy cans, toy guns or other devices in which paper caps containing .25 grain of explosive compound are used and are constructed that the hand cannot come into contact with the cap when in place for use. https://www.facebook.com/GladstoneDPSMO/photos/a.525990090936520.1073741830.463746373827559/724022244466636/?type=3&theater
North KC: Only what stays on the ground and only on July 4
Fairway: All fireworks prohibited
Mission Hills: These fireworks permitted on July 3rd and July 4th: sparklers, flower pots, fountains, colored fire cones and boxes, nonpoisonous snakes, and cap pistols and caps. http://www.missionhillsks.gov/