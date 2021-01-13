KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In two separate criminal cases, charges have been filed against four members of law enforcement in Wyandotte County.
Three of the charges are connected to a hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 13, 2019.
A Unified Government vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said.
Michael Simmons is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury or property damage, while Sarah Panjada and and Andrew Carver have been charged with official misconduct and interference with law enforcement.
Panjada worked as a police officer for KCK at the time of the crash. According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's page, Carver is a major in the operations, investigations and judicial department.
Simmons is a member of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office.
"An effort was made to withhold information on the identity of the driver," Dupree said.
Dupree said there were injured parties in the resulting crash.
"I can tell you that there were victims in this crash," Dupree said. "And those victims who are citizens of our county, have been in contact with our office and have cooperated diligently with the investigation. And they to desire to see justice done. There was indeed property damage as well. And so our hope is that the community sees that regardless of who you are, what position you hold or what title you hold that no one is above the law."
In a separate case, Kansas City, KS., police officer Travis Toms was charged with buying sexual relations.
In a statement, Kansas City, KS., police Panjada left the department in February 2020. The KCKPD said Toms was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 15th, 2020.
"We will leave further details regarding to the case to the District Attorney's Office," police said. "Our Department message remains clear to our employees and the community in which we live and serve - any behavior unbefitting an officer will not be tolerated or excused. All complaints whether received internally or from the public will continue to be investigated thoroughly and efficiently."
