Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams (81) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two games in a row. 

A late Patrick Mahomes interception gave the ball to the Chargers around their 40. 

Justin Herbert and the Chargers capitalized on the drive, scoring from four yards out on a touchdown pass to Mike Williams. 

The drive was kept alive by a Chiefs pass interference calls on 4th and 9. 

Mahomes' interception was the fourth turnover of the game for Kansas City. 

Los Angeles did not turn the ball over. 

