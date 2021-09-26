KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two games in a row.
A late Patrick Mahomes interception gave the ball to the Chargers around their 40.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers capitalized on the drive, scoring from four yards out on a touchdown pass to Mike Williams.
The drive was kept alive by a Chiefs pass interference calls on 4th and 9.
Mahomes' interception was the fourth turnover of the game for Kansas City.
Los Angeles did not turn the ball over.
