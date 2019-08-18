v-HOTEL SHOOTING.transfer_frame_200.png
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after four teens were found shot in a Plaza hotel room.

At about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were dispatched to the Sheraton Hotel on the Plaza, 770 W. 47th St., on a shooting call on a floor of the hotel in a room.

When they arrived, they found four teens shot inside a hotel room. Two of the teens are in life-threatening condition, the other two have non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, there was a gathering of teens in the room and at some point, an argument broke out that led to gunfire, at least one suspect firing multiple rounds.

Numerous officers worked with hotel staff to search the hotel for any suspects and ensure the safety of the guests.

After an extensive search, it is believed the suspect or suspects left the hotel in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were processing the scene in the hotel room and interviewing any potential witnesses at the time.

If anyone has any information about who may be responsible for this shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

