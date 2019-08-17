KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Four people were shot in Kansas City's east side early Saturday morning.
At about 4:48 a.m., police were called to E. 38th St. and Bales Ave. on a shooting.
When they arrived, they found four victims.
According to police, one victim has life-threatening injuries. The other three conditions are unknown at this time.
There is no suspect information at this time and police continue to investigate.
