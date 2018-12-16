LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Paying it forward during holiday season is the goal of the annual Henson’s “Stuff the Bus” for Children's Mercy Toy Drive, which took place on Saturday morning.
The drive has seen amazing growth in the last several years.
It started as a small competition seven years ago and blossomed to impact hundreds of children at Children's Mercy.
“It’s been a real pleasure because, when we first started it, it was just a small toy drive,” Caleb Wolf said, “just a little competition for fun, and it spiraled into this.”
“I got a blanket, so I got an idea about starting up a foundation,” Raegan Weber said. “We got to Caleb’s family through a mutual friend and from there we started coming up with ideas.”
Now, it’s all about comforting families with a small gift that can go a long way.
“One real estate company, one of their employees was in the hospital with his daughter during Stuff the Bus and got toys for that and said that it was the only time he felt like a normal dad and said it was a good break from the reality of everything going on,” Wolf said. “To really hear the personal story of a father telling about it and watching him tear up whenever he’s telling it is just incredible.”
The gestures don’t just happen over the holiday season; they take place all year long.
Some of the toys left over from the drive sometimes go to children for their birthdays or after a tough procedure as a way to make sure all of the patients feel loved.
“Children’s Mercy, they are more than just a hospital,” Weber said. “They take you there to cure your illness, but at the same time -- I do not know how they do it -- they also make you happy.”
If you are interested, you can also donate at this link. They take donations all year long.
