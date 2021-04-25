missing kck teens.png

UPDATE: They have been located.

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating two missing teens.

Jailen,14-years-old, and Sofia, 13-years-old, were last seen in a red Pontiac SUV in the 200 block if N 24th street KCK on Sunday, 4-25.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call (913) 596-3000 or 911.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.