KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Officers were responding to the sound of shots fired at 51st and Euclid Avenue just before 10.

While they were on their way, they were told that a car had been abandoned on the sidewalk just north of the intersection and that it was still running. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. 

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Marquaun A. Grace.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

