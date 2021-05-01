PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) --- Police believe foul play is responsible for the death of a man in the 3700 block of W. 75th Street in Prairie Village.
Police reported to the scene around 6:09 p.m. on Saturday evening.
They found a man inside his apartment.
It's the first homicide in Prairie Village since May 2020.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
