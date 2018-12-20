WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) - Geoffrey Rotich has pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return and making a false bankruptcy declaration.
According to documents filed with the court, Rotich owned and operated Inventax, a tax preparation business in Shawnee, Kansas.
In March 2013, Rotich willfully aided and assisted in the preparation and filing of an individual’s 2012 individual income tax return that he knew contained false claims for education expenses and other deductions.
Rotich also knowingly filed a fraudulent bankruptcy petition, which failed to disclose his interest in Inventax and to completely identify all of his bank accounts.
U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree has scheduled sentencing for March 21, 2019.
Rotich faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for the tax count and a maximum sentence of three years in prison for the bankruptcy fraud count.
Rotich also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.