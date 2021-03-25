Derick Chandler

A former deputy from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office accused of sex crimes with a child is back in Kansas after being detained in Europe. 

Derick Chandler was detained in Hungary, according to a report from the Sumner Newscow.

The report says he had been eluding officers for two years following an investigation by the Wellington Police Department.

He's accused of sexual misconduct with an underage female.

Chandler made his first appearance before a Sumner County judge on Wednesday.

A $1 million bond has been set. He is back in court on April 1 at 11 a.m.

